JK polls to be held on schedule: Rajnath

PTIVadodara, Sep 22:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that urban local body and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held as per schedule.
Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a BJP party workers' meet here, Singh said these polls would give all parties an opportunity to interact with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The two major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir - the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - have decided to boycott the polls, saying that the Government of India (GoI) is yet to declare its stand on Article 35A.
Article 35A was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order and accords special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir citizens.
Singh reiterated the Government of India’s resolve to wipe out militancy from the restive state, and asserted there was "no question right now" of talks with Pakistan till it ends its support to terrorism.
"Under present circumstances, talks cannot happen with Pakistan," Singh said.