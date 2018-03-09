About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK police's women safety app launched

Published at March 09, 2018 04:10 PM 0Comment(s)1899views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra's wife Usha Vohra launched a mobile application of the police aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women in the state.

At a programme organised by the police here last evening on the occasion of International Women's Day, she launched the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Women Safety App and felicitated the wives of policemen who died on the line of duty, and women police officer for their achievements.

Usha Vohra emphasised on the need to make women feel safe and secure, and stressed that in this regard, the police have to play a crucial role.

She said in spite of constitutionally and legally guaranteed rights and privileges relating to gender parity, a great deal is still to be done to empower women.

Usha Vohra pointed out the need to change people's mindset so that women are respected and treated fairly in every walks of life.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top