JK police's women safety app launched

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra's wife Usha Vohra launched a mobile application of the police aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women in the state.
At a programme organised by the police here last evening on the occasion of International Women's Day, she launched the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Women Safety App and felicitated the wives of policemen who died on the line of duty, and women police officer for their achievements.
Usha Vohra emphasised on the need to make women feel safe and secure, and stressed that in this regard, the police have to play a crucial role.
She said in spite of constitutionally and legally guaranteed rights and privileges relating to gender parity, a great deal is still to be done to empower women.
Usha Vohra pointed out the need to change people's mindset so that women are respected and treated fairly in every walks of life.
0 Comment(s)