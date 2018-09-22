J&K Police wins All India Police Golf Tournament

DGP felicitates Police team
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 20:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has felicitated J& K Police golf team which emerged overall champion in 22nd All India Police Golf Tournament 2018.
The team led by Alok Kumar, IGP Security today called on DGP at PHQ, here and presented the winner rolling trophies in presence of senior police officers.
The team comprising of Alok Kumar, IGP Security, Ashkoor Ahmed Wani, IGP, CIV PHQ and Pawan Parihar- SSP bagged four glorious prizes in the tournament and became overall champions of a national level competition, for the first time.
On the occasion, DGP congratulated the team for bringing laurels to the department, as it emerged champion of the tournament in a tough competition with the best golfers of BSF, Assam Riffles, SPG, NSG, CRPF and other police forces. He wished them good luck for the future competitions.
In the tournament, Alok Kumar and Shri Pawan Kumar emerged winner in Net team category. Alok Kumar emerged Runner Up in Net Individual category. Shri Pawan Parihar emerged winner in Gross Individual Category, besides he was also awarded best Golfer of the tournament.
Pertinent to mention that these police officers have shown their talent in Golf despite being committed to multifarious duties of security and law & order.
The tournament was organized by BSF, under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.