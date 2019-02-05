JK Police wins 2 medals in National Masters Athletics Championship

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, February 03:
Reyaz Ahmad from J&K Central Sports Team won two medals in the National Masters Athletic Championship held at Swaiman Singh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan. He bagged Gold in 10000 Mtrs race & 3rd position in 1500 Mtrs race.
The Championship started from February 01 and will conclude on Feb. 04, 2019. Two athletes from Jammu and Kashmir police Central Sports Team participated in the Championship. Reyaz Ahmad of IRP 10th battalion, a member of Central Sports Team won two medals in the championship.
Athletes and spots persons of J&K Police have proved their excellence in various state and national level competitions. They have brought laurels for the state and the department as well.