JK Police to get Dress, Kit Maintenance Allowance in cash

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council which met here Sunday under the Chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik decided that the entire police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir will be given the Dress and Kit Maintenance Allowance directly in cash at significantly increased rates. The allowance will also be given to Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the form of an honorarium.

The annual allowance being given to police personnel as Kit Maintenance Allowance was Rs.40 per month to Non-gazetted employees and Rs.150 per month to Gazetted Officers.

According to the SAC decision, SSPs, SPs and DySPs of Jammu and Kashmir Police will now get Rs 10000 per annum as Dress and Kit Maintenance Allowance in cash, while as the police personnel from the rank of Inspector to ASI will get Rs 7000 per annum.

Similarly, Dress and Kit Maintenance Allowance to police personnel from the rank of Head Constable to Followers will now be Rs.6000 per annum and SPOs shall be paid an honorarium of Rs.3000 per annum for their uniform.