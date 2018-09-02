J&K Police rescues 845 pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar 01 Sep 2018:
During the two month long Shri Amarnathji Annual Yatra-2018 which commenced on June 28, 2018 through Baltal and Pahalgam routes and concluded on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on August 26, 2018.
In view of the hazardous terrain, uncertain whether conditions and nature of route leading to Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave, J&K Police had deputed 9 Mountaineering Rescue Teams from Armed Police for the safety of pilgrims at different vulnerable locations enroute Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave. Each team comprised of 13 members including 2 telecommunication staff members fully equipped with modern rescue equipment as well as communication system.
Keeping in view the vulnerability of the areas enroute Holy Cave, the MRTs of J&K Police were deployed at 9 different locations at Sheshnag, Wavbal, Poshpathri, Kelnar, Sangam Top, Lower Holy Cave, Y-Junction, Brari Marg and Railpatri under the supervision of Everester SI Ram Singh of J&K Police.
During the Yatra the Mountaineering Rescue Teams of J&K Police rescued 845 Pilgrims (499 males, 298 females, 47 Sadhus and 1 Sadhvee) at different locations enroute Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave. 91 Pilgrims were rescued at Sheshnag, 266 Pilgrims were rescued at Wavbal, 174 Pilgrims were rescued at Posh Pathri, 76 Pilgrims were rescued at Kelnar and 122 Pilgrims were rescued at Sangam Top. Similarly, the JKP MRTs deployed at Y-Junction, Brari Marg and Railpatri rescued 32, 55, 33 and 36 Pilgrims at their respective locations.
A.K Choudary-IPS ADGP Armed J&K who was the overall Supervisory Officer of J&K Police Mountaineering Rescue Teams had appreciated the outstanding role of MRTs in rescuing the lives of 845 Pilgrims during the Amarnathji Annual Yatra-2018.