JK Police reinforcing Delhi’s terror schemes: Rasheed

People in Handwara stage protest against Pulwama killings
Handwara:
Hundreds of people and scores of activists and party workers on Wednesday staged protest march against Pulwama killings.
The protestors were led by AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed in Handwara. Protesters carrying play cards, black flags and banners passed through various markets of Handwara and were raising forceful slogans against Pulwama massacre.
Addressing a large gathering at the main Chowk Handwara Molvi Shabir Rather urged New Delhi not to underestimate the will of Kashmiris and said that resolution to Kashmir issue is unavoidable.
Addressing the gathering Rasheed said “Nobody should underestimate the sacrifices of Kashmiris especially people of Kupwara who have sacrificed everything for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and are facing worst at the hands of security agencies every day.” “No one has a right to sell the sacrifices of heroes of Kupwara and any such move will be resisted tooth and nail. How it is possible that people of Kupwara will not feel the pain of their brothers in Pulwama as Kupwara has been the gateway of sufferings. New Delhi is seeing every Kashmiri as its enemy.”
He said that nobody believes in fake condolences and fake investigations. “The so called SOP is nothing but just an eye wash to give an impression that security forces are following procedure,” he said, adding “As if blinding and jailing Kashmiris was not enough, men in uniform have crossed all moralities to butcher Kashmiris. Army is killing Kashmiris only for being Muslims and the claims of having a secular, tolerant and disciplined character is false.” Rasheed alleged that J&K Police was “reinforcing” New Delhi’s terror.” “Saner voices in JKP have been forced to shut their mouth. Kashmiris don’t want violence as they don’t need it for the reason that their cause and case is strong enough to be heard by any civilized oppressor.”