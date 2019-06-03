J&K Police reactivates SOG in Chenab Valley

June 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

IGP Jmu calls for increasing long range patrolling in Kishtwar

J&K Police has reactivated its anti-militancy force - Special Operation Group (SoG) to track down militants operating in hills of Kishtwar district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, M K Sinha said.

“We have activated SoG (in Kishtwar) after the militant incidents took place,” he told reporters.

The IGP Jammu also called for increasing long-rang patrolling and search operations in Kishtwar district to hunt down militants in the area.

Sinha had visited Marwah and Warwan areas of Kishtwar Saturday to review the security situation and to take stock of the search operations being conducted in the area, officials said.

A brief gunfight took place on Friday between Police and militants in Appan near Nowapachi in which two SPOs were injured, the officials said.

The IGP also visited Inshan in Warwan where the security situation, specially in the light of opening up of Margan Top route, was discussed and analyzed.

A general security and law and order review meeting was also conducted in the district police headquarters which was attended by senior police officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police B S Tuti and SSP Kishtwar Shakti Pathak.