JK Police Public School organises inter-school Sahodaya Volleyball competition

APS Akhnoor wins; JKPPS bags runners up position
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 1 November 2018:
Jammu Kashmir Police Public School, Jammu, organised first Sahodaya Cluster Level Inter School Volley Ball event for senior boys. Six teams from various schools participated.
Shri Danesh Rana-IPS, IGP Armed/IRP Jammu (Administrative Officer) was the Chief Guest on the occasion, Shri J. S. Johar, commandant 8th BN, (Nodal Officer) and Shri Jagadish Singh Dhammi, President Sahodaya Jammu (Principal Heritage School Jammu) were the Guest of Honour. Mrs. Nirmal Mahana, Secretary Sahodaya Jammu (Principal APS Damana), Mr Vivek Arora, Treasure Sahodaya Jammu (Principal Bhargav Public School) and Mr K C Singh Mehta, Principal APS Akhnoor were also present on the occasion.
Six teams which participated in the event were GD Goenka School, Army Public School Akhnoor, DPS Kathua, MV International School, Sanskriti School Jamm, J&K PPS Jammu. Army Public School, Akhnoor team won the event though the host team bagged the runners up position. The team spirit and sportsmen spirit of the players was commendable.
On the occasion, Chief Guest Shri Danesh Rana appreciated the efforts of the JKPPS Principal, Mrs Renuka Guleria, staff and the students for organising the event successfully. He also emphasised on the importance of sports and co-curricular activities in a students' life and assured to provide state of the art facilities to the students of JKPPS.
A lovely cultural programme remained the highlight of the event. The prize distribution ceremony and felicitation ceremony encouraged the winning teams. The event culminated with the National Anthem. All the visiting principals and functionaries of the Sahodaya Jammu appreciated the efforts of the Management Committee J&K PWWA/PPSs for holding this event so meticulously on such a short notice.