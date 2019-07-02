J&K police postpones ‘Run For Peace’ Marathon

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Marathon-2019 ‘Run for Peace’ earlier scheduled for 7th July, 2019 by Jammu & Kashmir Police at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar has been postponed and next date to be scheduled for the said event shall be published well in advance in the leading Newspapers of the State. All the concerned agencies, students of the schools, colleges, universities and general public is as such informed accordingly.