J&K Police Kashmir Marathon on September 2

35 cash prizes worth Rs 4 lakh to be awarded
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu & Kashmir Police is organising ‘Run for Peace-2018’ a state level marathon on 2nd September-2018 at Srinagar.
The marathon is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme and large number of school going children and people of different age groups are expected to participate in the event.
This was disclosed by AK Choudhary-IPS, ADGP Armed during a meeting held here at Armed Police Headquarters, Batamaloo Srinagar.
Choudhary, who is also the organising secretary of ‘Run for Peace-2018, said that Rs 4 lac are being distributed as cash prize among 35 outstanding athletes participating in different competitions during the event.
To ensure participation of maximum public, the event has been divided into full marathon of 42 km for men, half marathon of 21 km for both men and women, 8 km run for under-14 boys, 6 km run for under-14 girls, run for fun of 4 km for both men and women irrespective of age.
The ADGP said that the marathon is open to all and the aspirants who can register themselves at Sports Control Room, Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar and Sports officer of J&K Police at Armed Police Headquarters, Batamaloo Srinagar, between 10 am to 6 pm on any working day.
While addressing the meeting, ADGP Armed said that different committees have been formed for smooth and successful conduct of the event.
The participant shall be provided T-Shirt and refreshment packets for which all the arrangements have been made on the ground.
Prominent among others who attended the meeting were IGP Armed /IR Kashmir, All Kashmir based Commandants, and representatives of Crime, Security, Telecom ACS Kmr, Traffic, SDRF, District Police Srinagar including AIG Communication PHQ.
|
Event
|
Timings
|
Cash Reward
|
42 Kms (Men)
|
Full Marathon
(First Five)
|
05.30 AM
|
30000 25000 20000 15000 10000
|
21 Kms (Men)
|
Half Marathon
(First Five)
|
05.45 AM
|
20000 15000 12000 10000 5000
|
21 Kms (Women)
|
Half Marathon
(First Five)
|
06.00 AM
|
20000 15000 12000 10000 5000
|
8 Kms (Boys)
|
U/14
(First Ten)
|
06.15 AM
|
12000 10000 8000 7000 6000
5000 4000 3000 2500 1500
|
6 Km (Girls)
|
U/14
(First Ten)
|
06.30 AM
|
12000 10000 8000 7000 6000
5000 4000 3000 2500 1500
|
Run for Peace (4 Kms) 06.45 AM
For all categories (Senior citizens/men/Women/Children