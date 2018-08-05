J&K Police, J&K Bank hold Co-ordination Committee Meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 04 August 2018:
A meeting of the Coordination Committee of J&K Police and J&K Bank officers was held at Police Headquarters here today.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shri Anand Jain, IGP Hqrs. PHQ, in which senior officers of J&K Bank and J&K Police participated.
At the outset of the meeting IGP Hqrs, PHQ welcomed all the participants and reviewed the implementation of preferential banking services being provided by the J&K Bank to the J&K Police personnel in terms of Memorandum of Understandign(MoU).
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on various issues, besides the agenda points some other important issues were also raised and discussed in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Arun Gandotra, President/Nodal officer, J&K Bank, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Vice President J&K Bank, Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai, Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi Vice President J&K Bank, Mir Mudasir, Senior Executive, Zahur Ahmed Qanungo, Senior Executive, Hyder Khan, Associate Executive, Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, Associate Executive, Manoj Kumar Pandit, AIG Welfare/Communication, Nodal officer PHQ, Amit Mahajan, FA/CAO, PHQ, Shah Umar, DY.SP R&D, PHQ, Sandeep Singh Incharge Research Desk, R&D .