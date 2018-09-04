About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK Police gets a new Intelligence chief

Published at September 04, 2018 07:00 PM 0Comment(s)1944views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

 B Srinivas was Tuesday appointed the new intelligence chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, replacing Abdul Gani Mir who has been shifted to police headquarters.



In an order issued Tuesday, Srinivas, a 1990 batch officer, has been appointed as the additional director general (CID).

Mir will join police headquarters as additional director general.

It is a homecoming for the 54-year-old Srinivas as he had successfully served as Inspector General (CID) for nearly five years during which many terror modules were busted.

However, after the PDP-led alliance government came to power, he was replaced by Mir, a 1994 batch officer.

During various meetings held at the Centre, it was brought out that local intelligence had taken a hit especially after poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter.

Srinivas will have a daunting task of establishing local intelligence in the Kashmir valley which will help the police in carrying out more operations against the terror groups operating in the valley.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top