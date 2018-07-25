J&K Police football tournament in full swing

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 24 :
In the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs, Memorial Football Tournament 2018, four matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground in Srinagar today.
The first match was played between Jammu XI Vs Iqbal Sports later won by 1:0. Shayik Rasool of Iqbal Sports scored solitary goal of the match and was declared man of the match.
Accordingly, he was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy by the chief Guest. The chief guest of the match was Manoj Pandit, SSP, AIG Welfare PHQ.
The second match was played between Jammu United Vs Pattan Zone in which Jammu United emerged as winners by 1:0. Vishwajet of Jammu United scored solitary goal of the match. However, Munish Manhas of Jammu United was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. He was accordingly rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy.
The third match was played between JKSRTC and Real Kashmir FC “A” in which Real Kashmir FA “A” won by 3:0. From Real Kashmir FC “A” first goal of the match was scored by Ibrahim, 2nd goal by Asif and 3nd goal by Mehran. However, Ibrahim Bin Rashid of Real Kashmir FC “A” was declared Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. He was accordingly rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy.
The fourth match was played between AG’s XI and SFA, in which SFA team won the match by 1:0.