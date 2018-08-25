About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK Police devises strategy for cops visiting families

Published at August 25, 2018 09:54 AM 0Comment(s)2529views


JK Police devises strategy for cops visiting families

Agencies

Srinagar

The Jammu Kashmir Police on Saturday said they were devising a strategy for policemen wanting to visit their families during occasions and emergencies.

Concerned over the targeting of policemen by militants especially in south Kashmir areas, the state police have listed three districts -- Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama -- as "hypersensitive" with regard to security of the personnel.

On the occasion of Eid on Wednesday, the militants killed three policemen including an officer.

"An advisory had already existed that directed policemen not to visit their families on Eid without security and without the knowledge of their police stations," a senior officer said here.

In future, policemen including constables, would be provided security.

"Such visits would be allowed for only two hours and without any disclosure," the officer added.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top