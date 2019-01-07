JK Police best force in India: CS

‘Several welfare measures initiated for police personnel’
‘Several welfare measures initiated for police personnel’
Jammu:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday lauded Jammu and Kashmir Police—describing it “one of the best forces in the country.”
Speaking at the concluding ceremony of 5-day Police Inter-Zone Sports Meet-2018, organized at Gulshan Ground here today, the Chief Secretary said Jammu and Kashmir Police is working in difficult situations to maintain law and order and ensure safety of people.
He said that government was aware of the problems and difficulties of Police force and several steps for their welfare have been taken by the Governor’s administration. He said an efficient mechanism has been put in place to address their issues on priority.
Chief Secretary said Mir Committee constituted to suggest measures to be initiated for the welfare of Police, including speedy disposal of promotion cases, seniority and creation of more posts in different cadres for career progression is being examined for implementation. He said 8000 posts in several higher ranks have been created to open the avenues of promotions for police personnel.
He said Government has already announced a housing scheme for the families of the police personnel and initially 10000 housing units will be constructed each at Jammu and Srinagar for which the work will start soon. These units will be provided to the families of needy police personnel on reasonable and affordable prices, he said and added that the Government is also considering sanctioning a substantial risk allowance for the Police Personnel keeping in view the working conditions of the force.
The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of DGP for organizing this big sports bonanza and said that sports are must for keeping the Police personnel mentally and physically fit and called for organizing such events on regular basis. He said such events provide opportunities to the players to exhibit their talent in different sports activities and help in boosting their moral which lead them to perform their duties more efficiently.
In his welcome address, the DGP Dilbagh Singh informed that as many as 930 sportspersons of six zones, including 775 men and 155 women participated in this inter-zone sports meet-2018. It also includes 38 gazetted officers who participated in different sports events. The games which were played in the meet included Boxing, Hockey, Kabaddi, Athletic, Handball, Shooting, Football, Basketball, Weightlifting, Archery, Wrestling, Tug of War and Judo etc.
He said the Police Department organizes such sports events for its personnel at different places across the State to refresh the minds and brains of the jawans. He said games are the part of the service which provides opportunity to the individuals and as teams to perform on ground and display their skills in different events which boosts their morale. He congratulated to the winners and complimented to all those participated in the event and showing their enthusiasms towards the sports. He called upon the police functionaries to maintain discipline while playing as well as performing their professional duties on ground.
The DGP expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for gracing the occasion and attending issues of the Police force on priority. He said active Government support to the Police help in boosting the moral of the force which help in improving their performance on ground.
ADGP Armed, A K Choudhary, who is Organizing Secretary of the Sports Meet presented the vote of thanks. He thanked all the participants, especially the Chief Secretary and all senior officers, including former Police officers for gracing the occasion and encouraging the players.
The overall men trophy was clinched by the Armed zone while as overall women trophy was won by Training Zone. Ram Raj of Jammu Zone who secured three Gold and one Silver Medals was adjudged best Athlete Winner in men’s section while Seema Devi of Armed Zone was declared best Athlete Winner in Women’s Section for securing two Gold and one Silver Medals. The Chief Secretary and DGP distributed the prizes and trophies among the winners of the various events.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez and several senior and retired police officers, besides large number of sports persons and spectators were present on the occasion.