J&K plays 1-1 draw with Goa at Cuttak

Published at December 01, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing Football Championship for U19 age group at Cuttack (Odhisa), J&K Football team played its first match against Goa FC.
J&K took the lead in 17th minute through Arjun. The team enthralled the spectators with their splendid and tactical football.
Goa FC made different moves towards the J&K but goalkeeper foiled their attacks.
In the 65th minute of the game, Goa FC levelled the score through penalty.
This was the best performance exhibited by J&K players against mighty and experienced Goan team.
J&K Football Association has congratulated team manager, Coach and the players of J&K team for their brilliant performance and wished them Luck for future matches.

 

