JK players shine at Pune

Bavleen, Jhanvi, Kabra win medals in Khelo India
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu Jan 13:
While depicting quality performances in different disciplines of sports, players from Jammu and Kashmir clinched many medals in Khelo India Youth Games at Pune.
Budding gymnast Bavleen Kaur stole the limelight in these games after she brought home three gold and two silver medals.
Bavleen, who turns 16 later this week, had bagged four medals at the Khelo India School Games 2018. Jhanvi clinched one bronze in the U/17 age group category of Gymnastics. In Judo Kabra Altaf defeated her opponent from Delhi by 1-0 and won a silver medal in the U/17 age group. Shooter Anisha Sharma surprised all with her outstanding performance by scoring 609/600. Her performance was appreciated by the spectators with huge rounds of applause. In another competition of Judo (Boys U/21)Basit beat his opponent Joben Deep Singh from Punjab by 1-0.
Pertinently Director General of the Department of Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman himself is escorting the contingent and his presence is making a huge difference by boosting the moral of the participants from J&K.