JK people worst victims of Indo-Pak acrimony: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Stating that Jammu Kashmir has both internal and external dimensions, PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said people of State are the worst victims of the acrimony and beneficiaries of friendship between India and Pakistan.
While interacting with workers from Kupwara and Iddgah Assembly constituencies here today, Mehbooba said relations with Pakistan have a direct bearing on the situation in the State and times have exemplified that whenever the relations between India and Pakistan were good, people here enjoyed an era of peace, development and dialogue in the State.
“Good governance surely restores the confidence of people but all effort on it gets wasted in the absence of dialogue and engagement, internally and externally,” she said adding the disruption of this engagement has resulted into a situation where people feel alienated from the system.
Mehbooba said the present situation of daily killings in the State is the result of the absence of a respectful political process and engagement which she said ought to be restored to instil confidence in the system among people and stop the killing spree in the State.