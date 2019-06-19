About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK people identify their aspirations with NC’s flag, claims party

‘Politics for party is a sacred mission to help those battling poverty, unemployment and injustice’

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday said the ensuing elections are critical since it will have direct bearing on the future of state’s interests, saying the challenge the state is facing calls for greater efforts to protect the identity and integrity of the state.
Party senior leaders in continuation of their engagement with the party workers and functionaries in south Kashmir addressed a series of worker’s conventions at Damhal Hanji Pura and Kulgam respectively.
Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while extolling the role of the party functionaries and workers in south Kashmir towards making the party candidate successful in the parliament elections said, “We have a best team of functionaries and other office bearers, the impressive role played by each and every worker in the south Kashmir is worth appreciation. I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for making the win of party candidate possible from south Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency. The synergized efforts and the accord displayed in the efforts of party’s south Kashmir team is worth appreciation. However there is no scope for complacency, the need of the hour calls for maintaining greater interactions with the people across the state,” adding, “It is the people of the state from which we draw our power. Sher e Kashmir used to say the people are the real source of power. People of the state are well aware of the situation the state of ours is facing in wake of mushrooming of one man party leaders in every alley and street of the state in particular the valley of Kashmir. People have come to know about the sequacious henchmen of BJP-RSS in the state. Keeping in view the ambush of forces as are inimical to our state on our special status, the people of Kashmir considerately reposed their faith in our party. People identify their aspirations with the flag of National Conference. We too have to take our party programme to every door.”
While exuding confidence into the workers Sagar said that the party since its inception has been combating inequality, social injustice and poverty of people. “Sher e Kashmir drew his energy from the teaching of Islam. His ideology espoused universal virtues of brotherhood and truth. People of the state bear in mind his contribution towards the socio-political emancipation of the people particularly the down trodden,” he said adding, “Politics for National Conference is a sacred mission of lending a helping hand to those who are battling poverty, unemployment and injustice. Our mission includes helping the destitute, elevating the living standards of farmers and other marginal traders. Moreover our mission is inclusive that sans all prejudices of region, religion and sect,” he said.
Party general secretary while underscoring the need of strengthening the efforts of Omar Sahib in securing the state towards safe shores said, “Party vice president has the sincerity of thought. However we deem people’s help indispensable towards achieving our goal. Our goal is explicit; it is to protect state’s interests from the political shenanigans of RSS-BJP and its henchmen as are contriving in one way or the other to obliterate our identity.”
Party provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, State secretary Sakina Itoo, Dr Bashir Veeri, Muhammad Shafi, district president Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, district president Anantnag Altaf Kaloo, Pir Muhammad Hussain, constituency in charge Kulgam, party provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also addressed the worker’s conventions and urged them to intensify their engagement with people.

 

 

;