JK on-track to meet all Sustainable Development Goals: Rohella

July 21, 2019 |

The Department of Higher Education Saturday organized a function at Amar Singh College Srinagar in connection with the launch of United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals wherein 54 colleges of Kashmir division joined hands in promoting and localizing the global forum’s inclusive development agenda.

The programme was held in collaboration with Gandhi Global Family, an International Civil Society Organization accredited by the United Nations Department of Public Information.

Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvaiz Rohella, was chief guest on the occasion. Principal Amir Singh College/Nodal Officer Kashmir Division Prof. Shaheen Altaf in his welcome address introduced the audience to the agenda for sustainable development that was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 2015.

On the occasion, secretary higher education highlighted the importance of 2030 agenda for sustainable development as an inclusive movement designed to self-sustain the progress of humankind.

He said the government has launched various welfare schemes by virtue of which the state of Jammu and Kashmir is on the right track to meet all goals set by the United Nations as part of its inclusive development agenda and uplift of underprivileged sections.

The secretary also assured all possible support to the colleges and the volunteers for satisfactory implementation of the programme.

Director Colleges J&K Dr. (Prof.) Yaseen Ahmad Shah also spoke on the theme of sustainable development.

Earlier, Gandhi Global Family Youth Coordinator for J&K, Imad, delivered the introductory lecture which was followed by presentations by Dr. S.P Verma, Vice President GGF J&K and Ankush Kumar, GGF partnership advisor.