J&K Newspapers Forum comes into being

Raj Daluja elected first chairman
Raj Daluja elected first chairman
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
Jammu and Kashmir Newspapers Forum (JKNF) came into being on Wednesday and Editor-in-Chief of State Times, Raj Daluja was elected its first chairman.
“After a marathon meeting between the representatives of Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) and Jammu Editors Guild (JEG), it was decided that the need of the hour is to have such a coordination among the media forums of Jammu Kashmir which would work for the betterment, upliftment and strengthening of newspapers of the State,” Editor of Journey Lines, A K Swahney said addressing media persons.
Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum member, Farooq Wani, said the new body would organise seminars, symposiums and conferences in the future to educate journalists as part of its social responsibilities.
Wani said the new body would felicitate journalists doing exemplary work with awards.
“During the meeting, it was also decided to stress upon the government to declare newspapers an industry,” he said.
Wani said the body’s 20-member core committee – 10 from each orgnaisation representing Kashmir and Jammu would have the decision-making powers in any matter regarding the forum.
He said elections would be conducted every year in a democratic and transparent manner to choose the chairman of the forum alternately.
Meanwhile, Editor-in-Chief of the State Times, Raj Daluja was elected as the first chairman of the newly-formed Jammu and Kashmir Newspaper’s Forum.
During the meeting it was disclosed that A K Swahney, Ram Kumar Dubey, Vijay Gupta, Vishal Chopra, Vinod Kumar, Sidharth Daluja, Subash Mehra, Raj Gupta, Syed Iqbal Kazmi, Mohammed Yasin, Zahoor Hashmi, Muhammad Aslam, Farooq Wani, Rashid Rahil, Arshid Rasool, Zahoor Gulzar, Tariq Ali, Chashfeeda Shah, Nisar Peerzada, and Sardar Umar Farooq Khan Amiri would represent the forum at every platform.
Of the 20 members, eight including Rashid Rahil, Farooq Wani, Arshid Rasool, Chashfeeda Shah, A K Sawhney, Vijay Gupta, Vishal Chopra, and Ram Kumar Dubey, would assist the chairman to chalk out deliberations and modalities of the forum.