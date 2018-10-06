JK needs to collaborate with other states to meet energy needs: Dwivedi at CMs’ conclave

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 05:
Commissioner Secretary Forests Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir needs work in tandem with other states to meet the energy needs.
According to an official, Dwivedi led delegation represented J&K state in the Chief Ministers Conclave of Himalayan States at Shimla on Friday.
The official said that the theme of the conclave was “Well Being of the Next Generation of Himalayan People.” Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan, Union Minister of State, Home Kiran Rijju, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, Parliamentarians of the Himalayan States and others were present on the occasion.
Dwivedi emphasized that the priority concern of J&K State, being an important Himalayan State, is to work in tandem with Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states to resolve its energy needs and livelihood issues.
He said that other priority area includes working efficiently towards managing climate change by means of encouraging smaller and sustainable hydel projects, organic farming, forest conservation and protection of ecology for the well being of the next generation of J&K people.
It was after nine years that Himachal Pradesh organized this conclave of Himalayan States and discussions were held under various themes of Agriculture, Tourism and Hydro-power, the official said.
Knowledge sharing of best practices on these sectors being followed in the Himalayan States and policy notes on these sectors was the focal point of the conclave, the official added.