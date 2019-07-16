JK mulls revising livestock transport rules

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Government is mulling to revise the livestock transport rules in consonance with central animal transport rules.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries and Transport Department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon.

According to the notification, no bovine animal shall be carried in a goods vehicle in public places unless minimum space allowance to bovine weighing up to 200 kg, 200-300 kg and above 400 kg is given minimum space of 1 square meter, 1.20 sq mtr, 1.40 sq mtr and 2 sq mtr respectively.

Similarly, the notification reads that no equine animal shall be carried in goods vehicle unless a minimum space allowance to stallion horse, mares (including pregnant mares), mares with foal and ponies are given minimum space of 2.25, 2.0, 2.25 and 1.5 sq mtrs respectively.

It also read that no animal belonging to or intended for a circus, menagerie or zoo shall be carried in goods vehicle in a public space unless in case of a wild or ferocious animal, a suitable cage, either separate from or integral with the lead body of the vehicle used of sufficient strength to contain the animal securely at all times is provided, and reasonable space for each animal is provided in the vehicle.

“A valid certificate by a qualified veterinarian to the effect that the animals are in a fit condition to travel by rail or road and are not suffering from any infectious diseases shall accompany each consignment. In the absence of such certificate, the carrier shall refuse to accept the consignment for transport,” the notification reads.

The notification also reads that veterinary first-aid transport equipment shall accompany all batches of animals besides each consignment shall bear a label showing in bold red letters the name, address and telephone number of the consigner and consignee, the number and types of animals being transported and quality of rations and food provided.

“Suitable rope and platforms should be used for loading animals from vehicles, animals should be loaded after they are properly fed and given water. Animals in advanced stage of pregnancy shall not be mixed with young animals in order to avoid stampede during transportation,” the notification reads.

The notification further states that watering arrangements on route shall be made and sufficient quantities of water shall be carried for emergency besides sufficient feed and fodder with adequate reserve shall be carried to last during the journey.