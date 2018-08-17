About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK mourns Vajpayee's death, Vohra to attend funeral in Delhi

Published at August 17, 2018 11:30 AM


JK mourns Vajpayee

Agencies

Srinagar

Governor N N Vohra, his Advisors-- B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai-- and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

An official spokesperson said that Vohra has left for New Delhi to pay homage and attend the funeral of Vajpayee, with whom he had served for several years, during the period he was carrying out a dialogue with all segments in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said the Governor remembered the former PM as an exceptional human being, an outstanding orator, a Parliamentarian par excellence and a political personality who commanded respect and regard from every quarter.

The Governor and his Advisors recalled Vajpayee’s historical initiatives to promote friendship with Pakistan and for the resolution of the issues confronting Jammu Kashmir.

