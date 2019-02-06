JK Modi Govt’s biggest failure: Sagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Addressing a gathering of North, South, and Central Zone workers on Tuesday at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said Jammu and Kashmir will be listed as Modi’s biggest failure. He said, “Prime Minister Modi was expected to behave like a statesman by following the legacy of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee but to our dismay, the incumbent BJP led government turned Kashmir into an abhorrent laboratory of its experiment of communal politics.”
Sagar said valley witnessed a steep rise in local youth joining militancy after current dispensation took over in Delhi. “The situation in the border areas is no different; the ceasefire violations also saw a worrying increase,” he said adding that BJP hobnobbing with PDP saw growing saffron mobilization in Jammu reverberations of which were equally felt in the valley.
Sagar said people still remember Vajpayee as the man who despite his Jan Sangh past, extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan and also offered dialogue to the separatists. “However Modi didn’t follow the footsteps of Late Atal ji. Kashmiris had pinned high hopes on Modi, thinking that he would look beyond political calculations, permutations in order to address the political dimensions of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.
“The catch-words like ‘gali say Nahi, galey laganey say’ ‘kashmiriyat, Jamhuriyat, Insaniyat’ were abused beyond exaggerated levels and were never implemented on the ground,” Sagar said.
“Modiji says development is the solution. However, Kashmiri react to this with disbelief because they have been seeing with their naked eyes how careless and indifferent the current BJP government is vis-à-vis developmental needs of Kashmir,” he said.
Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while exuding confidence into the workers said, “We have to show steadfastness towards strengthening the efforts of Omar Abdullah.”
Among others party’s treasurer Shammi Oberoi, district president, Srinagar Peer Afaq, Sheikh Rafi and Mushtaq Guroo were also present on the occasion.