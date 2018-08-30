JK Masters’ Forum demands 7th Pay Commission benefits, timely disbursal of salary

Seek Governor’s intervention for redressal of long-pending issues
Zenaira Bakhsh/Gafira QadirSrinagar, Aug 29:
Government teachers (master grade) recruited through Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Wednesday accused the state government for not paying heed to their issues.
Staging a protest here at Press Colony, the teachers were up in arms against the government over the deprivation of the Seventh Pay Commission and irregular disbursal of salaries.
“We have been selected through Services Selection Board and some of the teachers have been working for around 20-25 years. The Seventh pay commission has not been implemented for us, although the employees working at lower positions have been given the benefits of the same,” said Javid Ahmed, a Master.
He added that some of the Masters are at the verge of getting retired but they have not been given the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission. The teachers are going through mental trauma and inferiority complex because of ignorance shown by the concerned authorities towards them.
“Even after being selected through SSB, we are ill-treated and deprived of our legitimate rights. Our salaries are not released on time. It sometimes takes three to four months, thus making us go through financial crisis,” said one of the protesting teachers.
He further said the extreme financial crisis compels them to take loans from banks which in turn becomes a source of humiliation for them as later they are not able to repay it on time.
“We have gathered here for a protest under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Masters Forum (JKMF). We received the sixth but not the seventh pay commission benefits,” said Mohammad Shafi Saliq, a protester.
He said there are around 4000-5000 Masters and Headmasters working under Rashtriya Madhmyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) who do not receive their wages on time and not to talk of 7th Pay Commission benefits.
They requested the Governor and Director Education to take the matter into consideration and solve the problems they have been facing over the years now.