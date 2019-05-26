About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 26, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

JK maintains upward trend under PMJAY

Unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir is maintaining an upward trend as it has reached out, issued e-cards covering 57 per cent of families under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in less than six months, officials said on Saturday.
In a communication—pertaining to improvements by the state under the PMJAY—to the Chief Secretary J&K, the Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority Government of India has informed that JK has achieved a remarkable growth under the scheme.
“J&K has successfully reached out and issued e-cards covering 57% of families in less than 6 months which is the highest by any State in the country as of now,” reads the communication by the health authority.
About the utilization of PMJAY services it states that there has been a remarkable growth of 150 per cent in the last couple of months in terms of utilization of services in the State. “JK has been maintaining a constant upward trend over the last few weeks,” It said. The communication said that more than 95 per cent of the claims have been paid in time as per the defined timelines under PMJAY.
“Pro-active action is being taken by State Health Agency along with the Insurance company team on identifying probable incidents of misuse or abuse by a hospital,” reads the communication.
The communication said that the National Health Authority has expressed hope that JK would continue the momentum for this upward trajectory in terms of implementation of the scheme and will become a model State.
The health insurance scheme PMJAY was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. It is colloquially referred to as “Modicare”.
The government-funded healthcare scheme provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization and aims to target poor, deprived rural families and identify the occupational category of urban workers’ families.

 

