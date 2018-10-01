JK loses 5th straight match, this time Gujarat wrecks havoc

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The wounded Jammu and Kashmir senior cricket team's nightmare in Tamil Nadu continues as the team slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat in Vijay Hazare Trophy season 2018-2019.
Having no end to their despair, the batting line up of JK team yet again failed to deliver and the team hardly crossed hundred runs on board against Gujarat on Sunday at Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground, Chennai.
JK team after winning the toss crumbled on mere 123 runs in 34 overs, sparing 16 overs.
Experimenting with the batting line up, Irfan Pathan opened the innings of JK team with Ahmad Omar Banday which proved to be a misadventure and déjà vu as the first wicket fell on mere 3 runs in second over of the innings in the shape of Ahmad Banday.
However, Irfan and Shubham Khajuria played cautiously to do some damage control and the duo added 37 runs partnership before losing the second wicket, Shubham (27) in eight over of the innings. Soon after Shubham, Irfan was trapped leg before wicket (LBW) on his individual score of 22 runs by HP Patel in 15.3 overs.
The JK team which was battling on 73 for three in 15.3 overs received another blow as HP Patel scalped another wicket in shape of Pranav Gupta.
Ian Dev Chauhan, who was promoted on number 4 in batting order, managed to build fifth wicket partnership of 33 runs with skipper Parvez Rasool. The miscommunication between the duo costs another wicket for the team on 106 runs as Ian was run-out after playing the gritty innings of 35 runs in 59 deliveries.
JK’s misery was further compounded when it lost back to back wickets and the team was struggling on 114 for the lost of eight wickets including the wicket of Parvez Rasool, who was clean bowled by Hemang Patel on his individual score of 20 runs.
Soon after Parvez’s wicket JK team was flattened on 123 runs in 34 overs.
Meanwhile, the experiments done on batting lineup has failed especially for opening pair. In the five matches played by JK, 27 runs is the highest total so far added by opening pair against Haryana followed by 18, 5, 4, and 3 runs respectively against Tripura, Bengal, Jharkhand and Gujarat.
From the bowling side, Piyush Chawla claimed 3 wickets while CT Gaja, Hemang Patel, and HP Patel scalped two wickets each.
Chasing the paltry target of 124 runs in 21.1 overs, Gujarat won the match in style by eight wickets.
The opening pair of Gujarat, Parthiv Patel and PK Panchal provided a firm start and added 50 runs partnership in 8.5 overs for the first wicket. Gujarat was helped by PK Panchal, BH Merai and RH Bhat, who scored 49, 43, and 11 runs respectively and wrapped up the innings with a comprehensive victory.
From the bowling side, Waseem Raza and Umar Nazir, who played his second match in this season of Vijay Hazare, scalped one wicket each.
Pertinently, JK team has faced a streak of humiliating defeats which has become a familiar tale as the batting line up of JK team has proved a complete failure in all the five matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The team has managed to score 96, 79, 108 and 123 runs respectively after batting first besides the team has failed to chase the modest target of 222 runs against Jharkhand and were bowled out on mere 148 runs in five matches so far, exposing their poor performance.
Moreover, the team is yet to open its account on points table in Elite Group C.
rukayasyed@gmail.com