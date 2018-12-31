J&K likely to witness widespread rains, snowfall from January 1st

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Most of the places in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness widespread rains and snowfall from January 1 onwards due to back-to-back western disturbances (WDs).
The present western disturbance lies over J&K and neighbourhood and another western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from 1st January 2019, According to a weather reports by Indian Meteorological Department and Sky Met Weather.
“Now, as two back to back Western Disturbances are approaching the northern hills, we expect first week of January to experience widespread rain and snowfall activities,” Sky Met Weather forecast.
In its Monday morning forecast IMD said that under the new western disturbance influence, the minimum temperatures over parts of northwest and adjoining central India have risen by 0.5°-1.0°C and are likely to further rise by 1-2°C during next 48 hours.
However, with a short break on January 3, another spell of rain will occur over the hills which is expected to last till January 6.
Thereafter, the weather over the hills will start clearing up from January 7.
By end of November, J&K was rain surplus by almost 38%, Sky Met Weather said in its report.
“However, due to poor rains in the month of December, the state’s surplus got consumed fully and now, the state is 1% rain deficient,” the weather report said.
The feeble Western Disturbances were the reason for these poor rains, it said.
