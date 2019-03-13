J&K Legislature soon to have National e-Vidhan Application

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman LC, Speaker LA inaugurate 2-Day orientation workshop

Chairman Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali and Speaker Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh Tuesday inaugurated 2-Day orientation workshop on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) here at Central Hall of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The orientation workshop programme on NeVA is being organized by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in collaboration with the NeVA team of Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs with the aim to promote total paperless working in the LC/ Assembly secretariat.

Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, S N Tripathi was also present at the inaugural function.

NeVA Coordinator, Arpit Tyagi and Data Base Administrator Sameer Versani highlighted the objectives and importance of the National e-Vidhan Application through a power point presentation.

A video documentary on the implementation of the project in the Assemblies of different states of the country was also screened on the occasion.

It was informed that the NeVA is a mission Mode Project to digitize and make the functioning of State Legislatures paperless. Neva is a member-centric application so as to equip them to handle diverse House Business smartly by putting entire information needed by them in their handheld devices/tablets and equip all the Branches of Legislatures/ Department to handle it efficiently.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is the 'Nodal Ministry' for implementation of e-Vidhan MMP and empowered to take all necessary steps to promote and rollout e-vidhan- re-designated as National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in all the 31 states/UTs.

On the occasion, a Technical session was held in which, the NeVA team gave a detailed presentation about the installation of NeVA application, One Nation One Application and their functioning. The team also briefed about Master Data Entry, Question Module, Listing of Business Module etc.

The Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs also highlighted the importance of implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application project.

Speaker, Dr Nimal Singh appreciated the efforts made by the IT branches of Assembly and Council for taking necessary steps to digitize the records of the two houses under the mission.

