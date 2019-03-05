J&K Legislature competent to restore PM’s post: Kashmir lawyer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 04:
The Jammu and Kashmir legislature was “absolutely competent” to restore the Prime Minister’s post in the State by constitutional amendment said Lawyer and activist, Irfan Hafeez Lone on Monday.
“Restoration of Wazir-e–Azam post demolished by J&K legislature by virtue of 6th amendment 1965 under section 147 of J&K Constitution. Section 147 empowers the State Legislature to amend the constitution,” Lone said while addressing a press conference here.
He said the amendment (1965) was made by J&K Legislature in the constitution under Sec 147 saying that by the said amendment Sadr-i-Riyasat post and Prime Minister had been replaced by the Governor and Chief Minister.
Lone said the State legislature which changed PM post is absolutely competent to restore the Prime Minister post under the same section 147 which had destroyed it by an amendment.
“Since the restoration of PM post is within the jurisdiction of J&K legislature. The political parties are requested to make a public commitment that no sooner the first session of the assembly is convened the said restoration will be made for the same,” he said. “Legally Indian Parliament has no role and the same is within the competence of JK Legislature.”
He also said that that as per exception 3 to Article 35-B of JK CSR-I, the non-state subject can be appointed in hospitality and protocol/Principal Resident Office in case suitable state subjects are not available which is a brazen violation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The provision needs to be revoked and same is also within the competence of state of J&K,” he said.
Lone said he is in possession of an RTI reply in which it has been stated: “The Kashmir Trade Commissioner, New Delhi can appoint non-State Subject in his office, in case suitable State subject may not be available. The post of Trade Commissioner has since been re-designated as the “Principal Resident Commissioner.”
He said as a student of law he has found that A S Anand, former Chief Justice of India has mentioned in his book that the extent of territory J&K has not been defined in the constitution of India.
“Indian Constitution doesn’t recognize other side of Kashmir as part of Indian territory thereby meaning the resolutions passed by the Parliament in this regard are contrary to Indian Constitution,” he said.