JK Lecturers forum holds meet

'Lecturers Forum has been striving hard to get it's long pending demands resolved'
Srinagar:
Media secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Lecturers Forum Mir Fayaz on Sunday said that in view of the upcoming "Lecture's Day" to be celebrated on March 26th at Teachers Bawan Jammu, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Lecturers Forum was held at its head office Srinagar.
The meeting presided over by its state president Dr Manzoor, was attended by the delegates across the 10 Districts of the Provence. A memorandum highlighting the modusoprandi for make the event a successful one was presented by the General secretary Bashir Ahmad Mir.
In his presidential address Dr. Manzoor made an appeal to all the officers of education department viz lecturers, principals, CEOs Joint Directors to make the moment a remarkable one by their august participation.
More than 500 lectures from Kashmir Province are expected to participate whose logistic arrangements during their stay at Jammu were also chalked out in the meeting. Pertinent to mention, a grand function on the occasion shall be organized at Jammu wherein Minister for Education Sayed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari will be the chief guest and Preya Sethi Minister of State and Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary Education, the guests of honour. Director school Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo and Director Education Jammu, Director SSA, Director RMSA, EJAC President A Q Wani and other dignitaries will also grace the occasion as special guests.
The whole administrative body of the department and some high level dignitaries of other relevant departments especially Finance and Administrative department are also expected to participate.
It is in place to mention here that the Lecturers Forum has been striving hard to get it's long pending demands resolved which mainly include Running Grade, Confirmation of In-charge lecturers, 40 percent quota in higher education, additional increments for M Phil and Phd degree holders.
It is believed that some demands are agreed upon by the Minister and the department, the announcement of which is expected to be made on the occasion.
