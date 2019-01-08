JK lacks uniform rate list for diagnostic procedures

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has failed to come up with a rate list for diagnostic procedures—giving birth to huge difference of rates without any approval from higher authorities.
A senior official in the health department said that the hospital heads in Kashmir region charge patients on their “own rates which are not approved from the higher-ups.”
“There is a huge gap of rates. The government has to come up with a uniform rate list for all hospitals so as to end from one hospital to another,” said the official.
He said there is no rate list with the H&ME and over the years it has given hospital heads liberty to decide to charge patients without any regulation.
“The lack of rate list for diagnostic procedures has given free hand to hospital heads at peripheries who have individually framed rate list without prior approval from higher-ups.”
The rates-lists in district and sub-district hospitals in the Kashmir region were highly varying. Huge disparity of rates is seen between the hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir which has left people suspicious.
In District hospitals of Kashmir, patients are being charged Rs 120 for Complete Blood Count (CBC), while the same test is done for Rs 35 at SKIMS, Soura and SMHS hospital.
“Similarly, a serum amylase test is done for Rs 150 in district hospitals, but the patients are charged Rs 15 at the tertiary care hospitals,” said a senior doctor of a district hospital.
As per the rate lists, there is a huge disparity in the rates of diagnostic procedures. “At DH Udampur, a CBC test costs Rs 50, while as for serum amylase test patients are charged only Rs 30 which is low compared to peripheral hospitals in the valley,” he said.
The doctor said for lipid profile patient are charged Rs 250 at peripheries, the same procedure is done for just Rs 30 at tertiary care hospitals here. At DH Udampur, lipid profile is done Rs 80.
“For digital x-ray, patients are charged Rs 150-200 in district hospitals, while as the same is done for Rs 120 and 70 at SKIMS and SMHS respectively,” he said.
An employee at District Hospital Pulwama said despite governments’ slogans of providing free drugs, investigations and treatment “on the contrary hospitals have become commercial units.”
Last year, the health department issued a circular wherein it had clarified that hospitals will provide basic eighteen investigations free of cost which include haemoglobin, urine for the pregnancy test, blood sugar, sputum test, urine RE, blood grouping, HIV test, HBsAg etc.
However, patients are charged for free investigations in valley’s hospitals. Doctors said they observe that the diagnostic procedures are charged at many health facilities and the revenue generated goes into the pockets of concerned hospital heads that sabotage people.
Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department, Rafiq Ahmad, told Risig Kashmir that they are struggling to come up with a uniform rate list for the diagnostic procedures in hospitals.
“We have worked out on the rate list. We have sent that to both the directorates (Jammu and Kashmir) for their comments. The moment we get it back we will issue a notification,” he said.