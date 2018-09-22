JK lacks testing labs, technical staff: Drug Controller to SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir doesn’t have sufficient laboratories and technical staff to test drugs, Drug Controller J&K, Lotika Khajuria told State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).
Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd), Bilal Nazki while disposing-off the case said that the Drug Controller in his reply to SHRC notice has elaborately mentioned the systems and the mechanisms are in place to check sale and supply of spurious / Sub-Standard Drugs.
The petition of this case titled ‘Supply and sale of spurious/Sub-Standard Drugs and their use in the Government Hospitals’ was filed Secretary General of J&K Peoples Forum M M Shuja.
Nazki also said that the Drug Controller has mentioned that there are not sufficient laboratories in the State, where drugs could be tested without loss of time.
Nazki said, “Khajuria also has mentioned that the Laboratories which are available do not have enough technical staff and as such, it takes a long time to get the samples examined by Drug Laboratories.
Considering the submission made by the petitioner and report of the Drug Controller SHRC chief directed Khajuria to prepare a scheme which would suggest improvements in the system so that supply and sale of spurious and Sub-Standard Drugs is minimized, “She should prepare a scheme within six months and forward it to Government,” reads a direction.
He also said that the government shall consider the matter and take appropriate steps in the light of the scheme, prepared by the Drug Controller.
The Commission said that it have heard the senior counsel, the Additional Advocate General and the petitioner and has also gone through the record regarding the complaint filed alleging supply and sale of spurious/Sub-Standard Drugs and their use in the Government Hospitals.
The matter was pending before the Commission since 2013.
SHRC chairperson said that there were some specific cases also which were brought to the notice of the Commission. Replies were filed by respondents and a detailed report was filed by Drug Controller.
He said that Drug Controller also appeared in person sometime before and the matter was discussed with her and a detailed report has also been filed by the Managing Director JKMSCL.
“Jalali appearing for the company which allegedly was involved in supplying of Sub- Standard Drugs submits that the company has already been blacklisted and the prosecution has also been launched against the company. In view of the submission of Jalali, no further proceedings are desirable to be taken by the Commission,” SHRC said.