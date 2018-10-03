J&K KVIB units fetch over Rs 1800 Cr revenue annually

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 02:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board has established 48,209 units under various schemes, creating employment opportunities for 1,02,947 workers in the state thus producing Khadi and village industries products to the tune of Rs 1895 crores annually.
This was stated by Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of KVIB, Rashid Ahmed Qadri at a function to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar on Tuesday.
He said in 2017-18, KVIB received 14000 applications.
Qadri, who was guest of the function, said that KVIB has been consistently performing for the welfare of the people and on the basis of its performance it has been designated as Nodal Agency for National Scheduled Case Scheduled Tribe Hub.
Qadri along with FA&CAO Ashraf Iqbal Haqla, Dy CEO (KD) Muzaffar Allaqband and other dignitaries lit the traditional lamp and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.
FA& CAO also threw light on the life history of Gandhi and said he stood for peace and non-violence and achieved his goals without even raising his lathi.
KVIB Secretary said that the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi to the freedom struggle against the British imperialism could not be forgotten.
“Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of non-violence, co-existence, composite culture and communal harmony. He preached unity in diversity along with oneness and strengthening of the religious bonds,” Qadri said, adding that the ideas of Gandhi ji are still relevant.
He asserted that Gandhi ji stressed more on the development of villages and always encouraged rural and micro industry, which is one of the important sectors in contributing towards generation of employment.
Allaqband also addressed the gathering and urged upon present generation to follow the ideals of Gandhi.
Earlier, AEO- Dr Sandeep Kotwal said best tributes could be paid to Gandhi by fighting against corruption and maintaining cleanliness.
Publicity Officer-Pardeep Singh Bali, District Officer Srinagar, Mohd Shafi Choudhary, other functionaries of the Board and various unit holders also attended the function.
