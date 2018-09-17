J&K KVIB to organize National Level Khadi Exhibition at Kashmir Haat

Rising Kashmir News
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board is organizing a month- long National Level Khadi Exhibition at Kashmir Haat Srinagar from 18th of September 2018.
Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India will inaugurate the event. Entrepreneurs from across the country are participating and displaying their Khadi and Village Industries products.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Kashmir Division) Mr Muzaffar Alaqaband said that the motive of this exhibition is to give an impetus to Khadi and Village Industries products.
“This event is envisaged to provide an opportunity to the customers to have an access to the variety of khadi products, manufactured across the country,” Alaqaband said. The exhibition shall feature sale of Khadi and Muslin Cloth, readymade garments, Tasar & Mutka Silk Suits, pure silken suits, Lucknowi Chicken Arts, Phoolkari Dresses, Pashmina Shawls, Woolen Products, Khadi Items, Leather Jackets and Bags, Rajasthani Leather Chappals, Dry Fruits, Honey, Herbal soaps and perfumes, Ayurvedic products, certified diet and health products, willow wicker, Namdass, Ghabbaaz, copper utensils and other khadi and village industries products, he further added.
Theme of the event is “Kashmir Destination” based on an idea promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a prospective market for Khadi and Village Industries products.
“Wide range of herbal and ayurvedic products have been introduced including herbal soaps and natural and pure honey. The board has successfully organized similar national level khadi event in 2016. The exhibition would provide platform to the budding and potential entrepreneurs associated with khadi and Village Industries, to exhibit their craftsmanship.
Shri Alaqaband appealed the masses to visit the exhibition and encourage Khadi and Village industries from Kashmir and other parts of the country, besides taking advantage of genuine products at affordable rates.