J&K KVIB organizes awareness camp under NSSH at Achabal

Anantnag, July 18:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board today organized district level awareness camp under National Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) at Townhall Achabal, Anantnag.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer, KVIB-Muzaffar Alaqaband was chief guest on the occasion. Others present on the occasion included BeeKeeping Officer Abid Alam Shah, Publicity Officer- Pardeep Singh, Lead District Manager-Ali Mohammad Lone, representatives from DIC, SCST Corporation, JKEDI, Handicrafts and officials from line departments.
Giving details about the scheme, Deputy CEO Muzaffar Allaqaband said that NSSH is an initiative of the Government of India to develop a supportive ecosystem to focus on the growth of SC-ST Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
He said that GoI has formulated Public Procurement Policy for MSMEs in 2012, which states that 20 % of total procurement of goods and services by central ministries, departments and public sector undertakings shall be made from MSMEs and 4 percent of such procurement shall be made from MSME owned by SC-ST entrepreneurs,” he said and added that at present, government procurement from SC-ST enterprises is less than 1 % and this scheme will improve their contribution percentage.
He exhorted upon the unemployed youth of SC-ST community to become job providers instead of hankering for government jobs and stressed that the community members must come forward and avail the benefits of various schemes under J&K KVIB for their economical upliftment.
Alaqaband said that for the implementation of this scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, Khadi and Village Industries Board is organizing workshops, awareness programmes, skill development programmes and other mass mobilization programs.
Speaking on the occasion, District Officer-Masroor Ahmed threw light on Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and said that under this scheme an entrepreneur can establish a micro unit and become job provider.
Representatives from different line departments also spoke on the occasion.