JK KVIB asks officials to Khadi clothes in office

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an attempt to give further impetus to the Khadi and Village Industries sector in the state, Vice Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board-Dr Hina Shafi Bhat has issued an order, making it mandatory for all the employees of the Board to wear Khadi clothes in the office.

As per circular No KVIB/Adm./Cir./8376-8404, dated 12-03-2019, all the officers/officials of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board are enjoined to wear official Khadi dress during duty hours w.e.f 18-03-2019.

“I have suggested to make wearing of Khadi clothes compulsory for all the employees of the Board, especially during duty hours. This is an important step towards reviving Khadi and Village Industries sector in the State,” said Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, adding that the initiative to encourage the use of Khadi was initiated by Prime Minister-Narendra Modi himself.

She further asserted that the decision will surely benefit the artisans associated with the Khadi and Village Industries sector, especially micro industrial enterprises. “Prime Minister had urged the nation to promote the Khadi sector of the country. After he constantly stressed upon use of Khadi products during Mann ki Baat, the sale of Khadi products has witnessed 90% rise in sale,” said Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, adding that wearing of Khadi clothes at work places will boost the Prime Minister’s call for ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for fashion and Khadi for Transformation.

She further said, “This will greatly support the Khadi sector and rural artisans will get sustainable additional employment. Besides, the Board employees will also get the benefit of wearing skin-friendly natural fabric.”

Pertinent to mention here that Khadi is any cloth woven or handloom from cotton, silk or woolen yarn Hand-spun or from a mixture of any two or all of such yarn. “Khadi is not limited to kurta Pyjama and other traditional dresses, it has evolved a lot and now best designed clothes are available in Khadi, liked by the young generation,” said Vice chairperson, J&K KVIB.