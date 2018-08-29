About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma calls on Guv Malik

Srinagar

Centre's special representative for dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma today called on Governor Satya Pal Malik here.



Malik and Sharma discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, developmental scenario and initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of the youth of the state, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He said Sharma apprised the governor about his "gathered opinion" in course of his meeting with a varied cross-section of society after his appointment as the Centre's special representative to the state 

Sharma extended his greetings to Malik on his appointment as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said. (PTI)

