J&K imports genetically modified trout fish seed from Denmark after 119 years

 The Jammu and Kashmir has imported genetically modified Rainbow Trout Seed from Denmark after 119 years to boost annual production from 500 to 5000 tonnes over the next five years.

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon on Saturday said that the seed will be reared up to brood in the facility and then it will be distributed among fish farmers and other hatcheries of the department.

“We can now produce table size fishes of this variety within 12 to 14 months in comparison to 24 months earlier. It will boost the production and revenue of farmers. J&K state is blessed with abundant fresh water resources which is favorable for rainbow trout fish. It is our endeavor to tap the local potential for lessening the import bill of state on food products,” he said.

