JK highest performing state under PMJAY

August 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Jammu and Kashmir has become the highest performing state across country in Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or National Health Protection Scheme which is a centrally sponsored scheme launched in 2018.

This came to light during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was attended by senior health officials on Wednesday.

The conference was held to know the implementation of the scheme across the country and to highlight the deficiencies faced by some states.

Jammu and Kashmir is listed among the top states in the scheme followed by Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Chittishgarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

According to this new data, Rs 8.9 crore have been verified, 33.7 lakh worth Rs 5,372 Crore hospital admissions, 16050 hospitals have been empanelled and there are more 30000 portability cases.

However, due to low performance in the ranks, some states have been asked to improvement including Bihar, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

These states have asked to increase in number if awareness among beneficiaries, empanelment of hospitals, timely payment to hospitals, proactive action of state Anti-fraud units and strengthening of the human capacity of SHAs.

The states below 15% beneficiary verified 8% in Bihar, 13% in Chandigarh, 10% in Goa, 6% in Maharastra and 13% Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

The stringent action needs to be taken by the state Anti-Fraud Units (SAFU). The states which are in process of setting up SAFU including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was announced in last year and has promised an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family to 10 crore families. It also intends to convert 1.5 lakh sub-centres into “health and wellness centres.”

The scheme aims at making interventions in primary, secondary and tertiary care systems, covering both preventive and promotive health, to address healthcare holistically.

It is an umbrella of two major health initiatives namely, Health and Wellness centres and National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS).

Currently, there are around 26 states and union territories accepted the scheme except for three states: Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana.

Earlier in February this year, J&K has been conferred ‘SKOCH-Order-of Merit Award’ which was received by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo in Swasth Bharat category for “Innovative Implementation of the scheme in the state.

