J&K higher enforced disappearances cases than many Asian countries: APDP

Seek intervention of international agencies for comprehensive report on disappearances in JK
Seek intervention of international agencies for comprehensive report on disappearances in JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) Saturday said number of persons have been subjected to enforced or involuntary disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir is much higher than most of the Asian countries.
It said Nepal has around 900 disappeared persons, Pakistan has 1532, Bangladesh has 329, Philippines has 1166, Indonesia 1270, Thailand 293, Timor-Leste has 428 etc. while as more than 8000
In a statement, APDP said despite less number of disappearance cases many countries have constituted enquiry commissions to investigate into the cases and have initiated certain processes for providing justice and reparations to the victims.
“But the Indian state continues to be in denial for investigating the crime of enforced disappearances and establishing a commission of enquiry despite recurrent appeals from APDP from more than two decades.”
It further said despite recommendations by government’s State Human Rights Commission in 2011 and 2017 and various international institutions like UN OHCHR and European Parliament, the Indian government maintains it reluctance to conduct comprehensive forensic investigations including DNA testing into more than 7000 unmarked and mass graves.
“The countries even with less number of disappearances have allowed United Nations Working Group on Enforced or involuntary Disappearance (UNWGEID) to visit these countries and gave them access to monitor the situation of enforced disappearances. While as the government of India denies access to UNWGEID for monitoring situation of disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir.”
It said even Indian government barred operations of many international humanitarian organizations like International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), etc. by restricting their mandate from unraveling truth behind distressing situation of human rights particularly enforced disappearances in Kashmir.
It further said the countries like Nepal, Sri-lanka, Pakistan, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Turkey, etc. have also allowed other international bodies and processes to look into the crimes against humanity including the crime of enforced disappearances.
“Unlike Indian state these countries to some extent have allowed investigations as well as enquiries for initiating the process of justice. While, in Kashmir the victim families feel exhausted as the government along with its judiciary has largely failed to provide any remedies and to act against the crime of enforced disappearances due to prevalence of continued impunity to armed forces.”
In light of the recent first ever human rights report on Kashmir by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), APDP also appealed international institutions to intervene for a comprehensive fact finding on the issue of enforced disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir.