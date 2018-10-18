JK High Court organizes T-20 Cricket Tournament in Srinagar

Chief Justice inaugurates J&K Legal Premier Cricket League at Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 17:
In order to promote sports culture among legal fraternity, Chief Justice J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today inaugurated the first ever T-20 J&K Legal Premier Cricket League here at Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium (SKICS) today.
The 5-day tournament has been organized by the J&K High Court Cricket team in collaboration with Departments of Tourism and Hospitality & Protocol, J&K Sports Council and J&K Cricket Association (JKCA).
Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Abdul Rashid Dar, Registrar General J&K High Court, Sanjay Dhar, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Mr. Jawad Ahmad, besides other senior functionaries of J&K High Court, JKCA and large number of sports lovers were present at the inaugural function.
As many as eight teams, comprising two groups (A and B) from North India are participating in the tournament. The Group A has comprised of Supreme Court Bar Association-XI, Delhi High Court Bar Association-XI, Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Officers-XI and Jammu and Kashmir High Court Staff-XI, while as Group B comprised of Punjab and Haryana High Court Staff-XI, J&K Advocates-XI, Delhi High Court Staff-XI and J&K Judicial employees-XI.
A total, 15 matches will be played at two venues viz; SKICS and TRC Sports Ground during the tournament. The inaugural match at SKICS was played between J&K High Court Advocates-XI and Delhi High Court Staff-XI, while as the match at TRC Sports Ground was played between Supreme Court Bar Association-XI and Punjab and Haryana High Court Staff-XI. The inaugural matches were won by Delhi High Court Staff-XI and Punjab and Haryana High Court Staff-XI respectively.
The final of the tournament will be played at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Ground on 21st of October.
While interacting with the players, Justice Mittal said that sports are vital for the mental and physical fitness of every one and J&K High Court is keen to promote the sports activities for the legal fertility. She said sports enhances the capacity building of human being, provide an opportunity to players to interact with others, to know about the culture and languages of other States, promote team spirit and sense of responsibility. The objective of organizing the tournament is to provide an opportunity to the local players to showcase their talent in the cricketing skills.
The Chief Justice conveyed her good wishes to the players and hoped that the tournament will be a memorable for the participants and promote ties between the participating teams.
Earlier, the Chief Justice was introduced with the players.