About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK High Court Chief Justice for setting up child-friendly court rooms

Published at February 04, 2019 04:07 PM 0Comment(s)930views


JK High Court Chief Justice for setting up child-friendly court rooms

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal has stressed upon establishing separate child-friendly court rooms in district courts of the state.

She was addressing a two-day training workshop organised by NGO 'Save the Children' here on Sunday.

Justice Mittal appreciated the work done by the NGO by conducting training programmes across 22 districts of the state.

She emphasised the importance of such workshops, which she said needs to be a regular feature for establishing a vibrant child protection mechanism across the state.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top