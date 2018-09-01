JK has 4609 HIV positive patients, 600 of them Army men

Most AIDS patients from Jammu
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
The prevalence of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) that causes AIDS has slowly tightened its grip on Jammu and Kashmir as over 4609 patients including 179 kids have been tested HIV positive in the State so far.
The authorities here in J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS) said that because of the social taboo, people were not coming to fore for the HIV tests and over the years number of patients infected by HIV had shown a rising trend.
The government information reveals the total number of people facing deadly disease in Jammu Kashmir as on Aug 2018 was 4609.
“In Government Medical College Jammu (GMC), infected people alive on ART is 2246, while in SKIMS Srinagar, 256 patients are alive on ART. In Kashmir region, including Leh, the prevalence of HIV is quite low,” the data reads.
The information reveals that 179 children below the age group of 15 years are also facing HIV Aids in the State.
“In GMC Jammu, 159 children while as in SKIMS Srinagar, 20 children facing HIV are alive on ART,” the government data said.
Sources said it had been seen that these children carried it from their parents while there were 225 widows in the State who had also been tested HIV positive.
Over the years, the number of HIV patients had witnessed an increase.
Before 2011, the State had 2573 HIV positive patients.
“In 2011-12, only 22 fresh cases of HIV positive patients were registered with the society, which witnessed an increase of 516 during 2012-13, 343 in 2013-14, 335 in 2014-15 and 302 in 2015-16,” the statistics of Aids Control Department said.
Besides, sources in the AIDS Control Department said more than 600 Army personnel, who fall in the category of “others” had been tested HIV positive in the State.
Director AIDS Control Society, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said the total number of people dying of AIDS so far in the State was 980.
Senior health officials expressed concern over youth falling in the trap of drug mafias.
“The drug menace has attained an alarming proportion in the State. While the use of drugs is a major reason for HIV transmission mainly in Kashmir valley, female sex workers, truckers and labourers are the main transmitters in Jammu region,” the official said.
“The other major causes of being affected by the virus are blood transfusion, unprotected sex and multi-person usage of needles,” he said.
Sources said most of the HIV positive patients registered in the State had contacted the disease from outside the State.
AIDS had emerged as the most-challenging epidemic for the world and has spread across the length and breadth of India.
The rate of infection has been contained by the concerted efforts of NACO through SACS.
NACO categorised all the states in three main categories high, moderate and low prevalence states.
J&K is a low prevalence state.
Officials said the unique geographical and socio-economic characteristics had made the State vulnerable in respect of the spread of AIDS.
“J&K State is a tourist state and the visitors from all over India and from abroad visit J&K. Most of the visitors come from affluent states of India, which include the states having high prevalence of AIDS. Hence this state is at a greater risk of AIDS due to being a tourist destination,” officials said.
They said that truck drivers were considered one of the important factors for HIV transmission in J&K.
“As there is no rail link between Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh, truckers play a major role for carrying commodities and other stocks from different parts of India to J&K. Moreover, migrants can be classified into internal, inter-district, intra-district, intra-regional and inter-state. Inter-state migrants constitute the major portion of migrant patterns. A study was conducted which identified 28,395 persons as vulnerable migrants in the four districts of the State,” officials said. KNS