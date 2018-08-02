JK Handicapped Association holds one day convention in Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag
Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association held one-day convention in Anantnag, today.
The chief guest of the function, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Mohd Younus Mallik while addressing hundreds of participants said need of the hour is to look into the problems all specially-abled children face at different levels.
He supported voluntarily efforts of all members of Jammu Kashmir Handicapped Association for raising the problems in different forums.
DC Anantnag said we will provide vehicle and office accommodation to the Handicapped association for getting their problems solved in quick possible time.
Others who spoke on the occasion include Cluster head JK Bank, Mohd Amin Wagey, State president Handicapped Association, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Trade Federation Anantnag Executive member, Farooq Ahamed, journalists, Gulzar Ganai and Farooq Shahmeeri, District president Handicapped Association, Naveed Ahamed Shergojri and District social welfare officer, Dr.Farhat.
The district Anantnag unit members of Handicapped Association Molvi Nazir Ahamed and Gh. Hassan Bhat presented memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.
Civil society has hailed gesture of District Administration and media personalities in solving and raising problems of Handicapped people. (KNS)