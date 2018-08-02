JK Haji dies in Makkah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A woman haji from Jammu Kashmir died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, during the pilgrimage in holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, reports said.
The pilgrim was identified as Hameeda Begum, wife of Ghulam Ahmad, resident of Laribal, Tral.
Sources said that she suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead by the hospital.
She was the second pilgrim from Jammu Kashmir who died in Saudi Arabia.
On Wednesday, a haji from Banihal of Jammu region died in a road accident in the holy city of Medina.