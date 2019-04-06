J&K Grameen Bank implements social security schemes successfully

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department, J&K Grameen Bank under the Chairmanship of JK Raj Angural and in collaboration with RBI and NABARD successfully implemented various social security schemes initiated by the Central Government.

In the just concluded FY 2018-19, a total 12644 APY enrolments were made and 28451 PMJDY accounts were opened.

Apart from above, 40215 people were also enrolled under GoI insurance schemes like PMJJBY & PMSBY. In order to enable 100 % renewal of existing customers under these schemes, routine SMSs are sent to the customers for maintaining a minimum balance of Rs. 330/-(in case of PMJJBY) & Rs. 12/- (in case of PMSBY) as and when renewals of such customers are approaching the due date.

In respect of claims, the Bank continued with its 100 % claim settlement ratio under these schemes. A total of 43 claims amounting to Rs. 86 lakhs were settled under PMJJBY, 16 claims amounting to Rs. 32 lakhs were settled under PMSBY, and 2 claims amounting to Rs. 2 lakhs were settled under RUPAY cards issued.

Mass awareness was spread for all social security schemes through 3764 Financial Literacy and Awareness Camps conducted under various initiatives like Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, FLAPs, VLPs, and so on. These camps were conducted throughout the year mostly covering unbanked and rural areasof every nook and corner of the state.

In addition to above, the people of the state are also informed that J&K Grameen Bank offers every type of loans and that too at very lucrative rates.

For instance, Car Loan @ 9.25 %, Housing Loans @ 8.75 %, & Education Loans @ 10.50 %, and all other loan facilities at reasonable rate and convenient and hassle free documentation.

Further, all the modern technological advancements like NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, SMS Banking, RUPAY Card, Aadhaar Enabled Payment system, POS machines, etc. stand successfully implemented in J&K Grameen Bank.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank extends his warm wishes to the state populace and invite them to come and avail hassle free and convenient loaning with minimum documentation and attractive interest rates, details of which are also available on Bank’s official website.