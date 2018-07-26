J&K Grameen Bank hands over PMSBY claim to nominee

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion Department, J&K Grameen Bank under the Chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural is conducting a state wide campaign regarding social security schemes including PMSBY and PMJJBY wherein the people are insured at a nominal premium of Rs 12 and Rs 330 respectively.
Most of the beneficiaries belong to unorganized sector including factory workers, hawkers and rural agricultural labour etc.
After a span of more than one year, 100 percent claim settlement rate is maintained by the bank and the nominee of the insured person get a financial aid of Rs 2 lac.
Recently, J&K Grameen Bank organised a programme in which Mohammad Ayub Khan, General Manager ROK Sopore was the chief guest. The lump sum amount of Rs 2 lac regarding PMSBY claim was handed over to the nominee of the insurer Mrs Atiqa Begum resident of village Dhachi Trikanjan Tehsil-Boniyar.
He appreciated the efforts of the bank towards social security schemes and applauded that the bank is making extraordinary efforts to make the national programme of social security schemes a big success.
Speaking on the occasion, G R Bhatt, Regional Manager Baramulla, informed about the benefits of social security schemes namely Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.
The main focus was on APY enrolments of which bank is touching 8100 APY enrolments.
At present bank is touching 23000 enrolments in PMJJBY and 43000 in PMSBY.
Bhatt emphasized in order to enable 100% renewal of existing enrolments under PMSBY & PMJJBY, the SMS are sent to the customers on regular basis for maintaining a minimum balance of Rs 330 and Rs 12 only.
At present, the claim settlement rate in the bank is 100%.